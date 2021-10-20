North Korea claims to have launched a missile from a submarine successfully.

North Korea claimed earlier today (Wednesday) that it had successfully tested a newly developed submarine-launched missile, the first such test in two years and one that the country claims will improve its military’s underwater operational capability.

The missile launch on Tuesday was North Korea’s sixth since September, and it came as Pyongyang increased pressure on Washington and Seoul to abandon what Pyongyang perceives as hostile policies including joint US-South Korean military drills and UN sanctions against the North.

The newest test, according to North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, “would considerably contribute to raising the country’s defense technology and boosting our navy’s underwater operational potential.”

The new missile, according to the company, features enhanced control guiding technologies such as flank mobility and glide skip mobility.

On Tuesday, South Korea said it had detected a North Korean missile launch and that the weapon had landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The missile was a short-range, submarine-launched ballistic missile, according to Seoul’s military, which said it was launched from waters near the eastern town of Sinpo, where North Korea has a major shipyard that builds submarines.