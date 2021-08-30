North Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its primary nuclear reactor, according to the United Nations.

Since July, the International Atomic Energy Agency has noted indications in keeping with the operation of the reactor at the country’s nuclear complex in Yongbyon, such as the discharge of cooling water (IAEA).

The 5-megawatt reactor generates plutonium, which, along with highly enriched uranium, is a key component in the construction of nuclear bombs.

A steam plant that serves a radiochemical laboratory – where plutonium is extracted from spent reactor fuel – was also operational from mid-February to July this year, according to the report.

It stated that such a timeline is consistent with the time required to reprocess a complete core of irradiated fuel from the reactor, as well as the length of time required for reprocessing campaigns at the laboratory in 2003, 2005, and 2009.

North Korea’s nuclear activities “continue to be a source for great worry,” according to the report.

“The fresh signs of operation of the 5-megawatt reactor and the Radiochemical Laboratory are highly troubling,” the statement stated.

“North Korea’s continued nuclear development is a flagrant breach of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and is profoundly regrettable.”

Since North Korea booted away its inspectors in 2009, the IAEA has been monitoring nuclear activity in the nation using satellite photos and open source data.