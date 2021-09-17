North Carolina’s voter ID law has been declared racially biased and unconstitutional, and the state’s implementation has been halted by the courts.

Judges found North Carolina’s voter ID law to be racially unfair and illegal, stopping the law with a 2-1 decision on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

The law, according to the judges, was designed to discriminate against Black voters, infringing on their right to equal protection under the law.

In their 100-page majority ruling, Superior Court Judges Michael O’Foghludha and Vince Rozier concluded that the law was “motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional desire to target African American voters.”

“Other, less stringent voter ID legislation would have sufficed to meet the legitimate nonracial goals of enforcing the constitutional amendment mandating voter ID, preventing fraud, and boosting voter confidence.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The majority judgment, which came after a three-week trial in April, will almost certainly be appealed to a state appeals court, which had already suspended the law’s enforcement while the case was being heard last year. With this decision, the statute is still unenforceable.

With a similar lawsuit in federal court due to go to trial in January and another state court lawsuit already on appeal, a voter ID mandate for in-person and absentee balloting in the 2022 elections is looking increasingly doubtful.

According to Allison Riggs, the plaintiffs’ lead attorney, the ruling highlights “how the state’s Republican-controlled legislature unquestionably executed this legislation to protect its authority by targeting voters of color.”

Republican legislative leaders’ spokespeople, including House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger, did not immediately reply to calls for comment via email.

For the past decade, Republican legislators have attempted to impose a photo ID requirement for voting.

Republicans have argued that voter ID laws are necessary to increase public confidence in elections and to prevent voter fraud, which is still uncommon in the United States. Many Democrats, on the other hand, perceive the mandates as a kind of voting suppression.

A federal appeals court threw down various parts of a 2013 North Carolina elections law, including a voter ID demand, in July 2016, claiming that GOP lawmakers had drafted them with “near surgical precision” to discourage voting by Black voters, who tend to vote Democratic.

Lawyers for the voters who sued argued the 2018 law had the same racial flaws as the 2013 law, which came after a sustained campaign by North Carolina political officials to limit African American voting in order to keep control of the General Assembly. The. This is a condensed version of the information.