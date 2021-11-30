North Carolina’s Republican lieutenant governor tells a Democratic state senator not to ‘equate black and gay people.’

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson of North Carolina was filmed ranting at a state senator on Monday for bringing up the parallels between anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ language.

Robinson, a Republican, accosted state Senator Julie Mayfield, a Democrat, after she delivered a speech on the subject. Robinson reportedly informed her that he didn’t like it when Mayfield “[equated]Black people with gay people” and waved his finger in his face.

Democratic state Senator Natasha Marcus recorded the closing seconds of the shouting altercation, which she described as a “rant” by Robinson.

Marcus told reporters, “He berated her and yelled as loudly as he could.” “Senator Mayfield’s words reflect what most North Carolinians believe, and the fact that it enraged the lieutenant governor so much astounds me.” During tonight’s session, my colleague @MayfieldforNC made statements in support of #LGBTQ Equality. Sen Mayfield was reprimanded outside the room by the Lt Gov, who was furious. I recorded the last few minutes of his rant. pic.twitter.com/8EuCPYkhwz November 29, 2021 — Senator Natasha Marcus (@NatashaMarcusNC) “Next time, before you are ready to say something on that floor, come see me,” Robinson said of Mayfield as the chanting continued. Before speaking, Marcus can be heard asking Robinson if Mayfield requires his consent, but the lieutenant governor does not appear to react.

Mayfield was responding to a vote in the North Carolina legislature when he gave the speech. During her speech, she made a comparison between the brutality inflicted against Black people and the bigotry and hatred directed at LGBT people.

Mayfield noted, “It is a convenient myth that we may say something in one place and not expect to be held accountable for those remarks in another.” “We are officials who have been elected. And if we can’t appreciate our constituents instead than aggressively attacking some of them, perhaps we’re in the wrong line of work.” Marcus also tweeted a piece of Mayfield’s remarks that he had filmed. In the footage, Robinson can also be seen sat at his platform, listening to the oration.

