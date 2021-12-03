North Carolina, Florida States are currently dealing with an increase in smash-and-grab robberies.

Authorities in North Carolina and Florida are dealing with a wave of smash-and-grab robberies as organized retail theft has increased in the United States.

Florida officials said on Thursday that they had formed a new task group to tackle retail theft. The Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody, is “a first-of-its-kind, statewide task force and a new interactive database to help recognize trends, identify suspects, and bring down vast, organized retail crime rings.” “We’re seeing lawlessness and out-of-control mobs preying on companies and consumers in big cities outside of Florida,” Moody said in a statement. “We will not allow these crime sprees to damage Floridians or our retailers.” “While we’ve done a fantastic job in Florida uncovering and prosecuting significant retail theft rings, the threat is expanding, and we need to innovate to keep up.” According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, “organized retail theft is a big problem in Florida and around the country.” “When our family members, friends, and neighbors shop, they are ripped off—they are ripped off by crooks every time we make a transaction. How? The organized retail criminal is driving up prices by taking advantage of our open and trusting society in a methodical and strategic manner “explained the sheriff.

According to Tampa television station WTVT, Moody’s office has received 60 complaints relating to organized retail theft since she took office in 2019.

Small businesses in North Carolina are being targeted for smash-and-grab robberies. Thieves stole tens of thousands of dollars in handbags from a Cary business this week. The store, J’Adore Boutique, had to fix its door after the smash-and-grab incident, according to WTVD.

“This isn’t your average shoplifter attempting to steal a pair of sunglasses. These are criminal gangs who operate on a large scale “Andy Ellen, President of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association, told the station.

“To witness violence or other acts of theft in their stores is extremely depressing at such a critical time,” Ellen added. “Especially as we approach into the holidays, where it’s very important for them to make it to the other side of COVID, that they do well financially.”

Some of the most heinous crimes of organized retail theft have occurred in California. This is a condensed version of the information.