North Carolina Braces for Major Winter Storm as Emergency Declared

North Carolina officials are urging residents to prepare for a dangerous winter storm set to impact the state this weekend. Governor Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency on January 21, 2026, in response to the approaching storm, which is expected to bring a hazardous mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and dangerously cold temperatures from Saturday, January 24, through Monday, January 26.

State Urges Caution Ahead of Wintry Weather

Governor Stein warned residents to stay off the roads and prepare for potentially power-disrupting weather. “Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out,” Stein said. The storm is expected to bring snow as early as Saturday afternoon, which could turn into sleet and freezing rain by Saturday night, with temperatures dipping to as low as 15 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for every county in the Charlotte region, including an 80% chance of snow starting Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, the storm is expected to continue with sleet and freezing rain, compounded by wind chill temperatures well below freezing. A high of just 27°F is forecast for Sunday, with widespread power outages and hazardous travel conditions a major concern.

State and local emergency teams have already been mobilized in preparation. Will Ray, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management, emphasized the importance of completing preparations before Friday evening. “We’re urging everyone to stay home and limit travel if possible,” Ray said, as road conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the weekend.

In addition to the storm’s immediate impacts, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has been pre-treating roads, bridges, and overpasses with brine. Secretary Daniel Johnson stated, “We’re asking everyone to do their part to prepare now and avoid travel once the storm hits so crews can safely clear the roads.” The state has also waived transportation regulations for emergency vehicles to improve coordination of supplies and personnel.

Power Outages and Price Gouging Concerns

The storm’s aftermath could cause widespread power outages, and residents are advised to have emergency kits on hand, including flashlights, extra batteries, and warm clothing. Authorities also issued reminders to use portable generators safely, advising that they should be placed outside and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

To further protect residents during the crisis, North Carolina’s price gouging law is now in effect, preventing businesses from charging excessive prices for essential goods and services during the emergency. Attorney General Jeff Jackson stressed that price hikes must be disclosed and justified, warning that any unfair pricing could lead to investigations.

The storm’s anticipated severity has prompted officials to activate the State Emergency Response Team, working closely with local partners and the National Guard to ensure adequate resources reach communities in need. As the weather system moves through the region, the state’s leadership remains focused on providing clear guidance for residents to stay safe and avoid unnecessary risks.