Norman Whiteside has simple message for Rafa Benitez as Everton transfer admission made

Considering that the greatest moment of his club career came scoring the winning goal AGAINST Everton at Wembley, Norman Whiteside could teach new Blues boss Rafa Benitez a thing or two when it comes to winning over the Goodison Park crowd.

The 1985 FA Cup final, should have been the crowning glory of Everton’s best-ever side and the moment they could have secured a League and Cup double a year before neighbours Liverpool pulled off the feat for the only time in their history to date.

Going on to secure a then-record 90 points haul having clinched the title with five games to spare, Howard Kendall’s Blues were the dominant team in the land.

They had captured the European Cup-Winners’ Cup with a 3-1 victory over Rapid Vienna in Rotterdam three days before they faced Manchester United at Wembley.

Everton were unbeaten in their three previous games against Ron Atkinson’s side that season, thrashing them 5-0 at Goodison and drawing 1-1 in the corresponding fixture at Old Trafford as well as knocking United out of the League Cup, 2-1 on their own turf.

However, despite their opponents being reduced to 10 men after Kevin Moran became the first player to be sent off in the FA Cup final, for his foul on Peter Reid, physical and mental exhaustion got the better of Kendall’s men in extra time with Whiteside curling a perfectly-placed left-foot shot past Neville Southall from the edge of the area in the 113th minute.

The shot hit the Everton goalkeeper’s glove case inside the back post as it sailed in and from then on, the Welshman, who Whiteside himself described as “the best keeper in the world” refused to place any objects in his goal in case opponents were able to use them as targets to aim at.

If anything, former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez faces an even bigger task than Whiteside when it comes to being accepted by Blues but the former Northern Ireland international believes that ultimately the Spaniard, like all managers, will be judged on results.