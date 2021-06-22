Nora Quoirin’s mother is ecstatic that the judgment of a “misadventure” inquest has been overturned.

Nora Quoirin’s mother, a French-Irish teen whose body was discovered near a Malaysian jungle resort, has applauded a court’s decision to reverse an inquest conclusion of “misadventure” in her daughter’s death.

After the verdict was amended to an open verdict on Wednesday, Meabh Quoirin claimed it was the “only reasonable” outcome.

In August 2019, a 15-year-old London schoolgirl went missing from an eco-resort in the south-east Asian state and was discovered dead nine days later.

Her family believes she has been kidnapped.

Ms Quoirin said the family was relieved by the outcome of the Malaysian court’s judgment.

She told the BBC, “It’s a really important day for us, and we’re quite emotional.”

“However, we’re quite satisfied with the result. Nora was always going to be worth fighting for, and we were hoping for this outcome.

“It was basically the only plausible verdict available to us in the sense that the evidence we had could only go to this route as a credible one in our eyes.”