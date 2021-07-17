Noncompete agreements, which limit job opportunities for millions of low-wage workers, are a target for Biden.

Employers owe their employees nothing in the partnership except earned compensation, and employees are free to leave at any time. As a general rule, either party may terminate the agreement at any moment for any reason, good or bad, or for no reason at all.

Employees can leave whenever they want, as long as they aren’t one of the tens of millions of workers who are bound by a contract that expressly prohibits them from being employed by a competitor. These “noncompete provisions” may make sense for CEOs and other top executives who have trade secrets, but they may seem absurd when applied to low-wage workers like construction draftsmen. According to a 2019 business survey, 29 percent of companies with an average hourly wage of less than $13 required their employees to sign noncompete agreements.

President Joe Biden appears to think that noncompete agreements are onerous. He asked the Federal Trade Commission to ban or limit them on July 9, 2021.

As a labor law and policy professor, I’m concerned about noncompete provisions because they tend to exacerbate power inequalities between workers and bosses, as well as reduce salaries and impede labor market mobility.

In the 19th century, courts began to codify the at-will doctrine, with the exception of employees on fixed-term contracts. The Tennessee Supreme Court concluded in Payne v. Western & Atlantic Railroad Co. that a railway foreman in Chattanooga had the right to prohibit his employees from purchasing whiskey from a merchant named L. Payne.

Payne had filed a lawsuit against the railroad, saying that it couldn’t threaten to dismiss employees if they bought goods from a third party. The court disagreed, stating that the railroad has the power to fire personnel for any reason, including engaging with a private trader.

At-will employment and the lack of work safeguards that accompanied it quickly grew to the level of constitutional mandate. Four years after the 1894 Pullman strike, which crippled national train travel, Congress passed the Erdman Act. Rail workers were given the ability to join and form unions, as well as engage in collective bargaining, under that law.

In 1908, however, the Supreme Court overturned that law. Justice John Marshall Harlan, writing for the majority in Adair v. United States, articulated this.