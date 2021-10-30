Non-citizens who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter the United States beginning November 8, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, non-citizens who are completely vaccinated can enter the US beginning November 8. (DHS).

Non-U.S. citizens will be permitted to enter the nation via land ports of entry (POE) and ferry terminals on that date, according to a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security on Friday. This new legislation relaxes long-standing limitations and bans on non-essential travel, in line with COVID-19 public health recommendations.

In a press statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said, “We are glad to take another step toward reducing travel restrictions at our borders in a way that improves our economy and protects the health and safety of the American public.” “We are continuing to work closely with our foreign partners to create new standards for resuming travel in a sustainable manner.” Beginning Nov. 8, when eligible travelers arrive at a U.S. land POE or ferry terminal, they must show confirmation of COVID-19 vaccination and identify their cause for travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will publish extra information about some procedures qualified travelers must take to enter the United States under the new regulation, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Deportation may be imposed on any non-citizen who attempts to enter the United States illegally or without proper papers.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, travel restrictions within the United States began in March 2020. Travel was restricted at land POEs around the US’s northern and southern borders at this time unless it was for vital objectives such as lawful trade, emergency response, or public health.

While the United States reopens its borders, fresh research on the COVID-19 vaccine continues to emerge as more people across the world are immunized.

“Vaccination is nearly five times more effective at preventing COVID-19 than immunity developed by contracting and recovering from the virus,” according to a new report released by the CDC on Friday. Vaccine-induced immunity was 5.49 times more protective than infection-induced immunity, according to the study, which was published in the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. A total of 187 hospitals from nine states were involved in the study.

“We now have more evidence that reinforces the value of COVID-19 vaccines, even if you’ve already had one.” This is a condensed version of the information.