Nominees for the National Television Awards in 2021 are listed below, along with information on how to vote.

Tonight marks the return of the National Television Awards to our television screens.

Comedian Joel Dommett will host the glamourous awards presentation from The O2 London to commemorate a year of television.

The British audience has voted for their favorite dramas, entertainment series, talent shows, comedy, documentaries, and personalities during the last few months.

Des, Bridgerton, The Masked Singer, Normal People, It’s A Sin, Taskmaster, and Marcus Rashford are among the debut nominations.

For the 20th year in a row, Ant & Dec have been nominated in the TV presenter category, although Holly Willoughby, Bradley Walsh, Piers Morgan, and Alison Hammond are also in the race.

The National Television Awards will air on ITV on September 9 at 7.30 p.m.

Nominees for the NTA are listed in alphabetical order. Des It’s a Sin for Ordinary People Strictly Come Dancing in Bridgerton Britain’s Got Talent is a talent show that takes place in the United Kingdom RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is a British version of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The Masked Singer is a fictional character. Love Island, the Great British Sewing Bee Celebrities from the Great British Bake Off Who Dares Wins in SAS Harvey and I, Katie Price Marcus Rashford: Feeding the Children of the United Kingdom Kate Garraway: I’m looking for Derek. My Year with MND, by Rob Burrow Roman Kemp: The Unforgotten Line of Duty in Our Silent Emergency The Crown Call the Midwife Piers Morgan Ant and Dec’s Bradley Walsh Alison Hammond Holly Willoughby Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death Gogglebox David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des Vicky McClure as DI Kate Flemming in Line of Duty Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It’s A Sin Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Taskmaster I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! The Graham Norton Show Coronation Street EastEnders Emmerdale Hollyoaks Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders Beat the Chasers In For A Penny Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel Celebrity Catchphrase How to vote in NTA

You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com or by phone on 0905 647 2021.

Calls cost 25p per minute, plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes. Votes must be in by midday on Thursday September 9 2021.

All new votes will be added to those already submitted in the first round of voting.

The results will be revealed live at the NTA ceremony.