Nominated for a dog-friendly company award is a luxury dog hotel with its own ‘pet Porsche.’

A dog-friendly business award has been nominated for a luxury hotel, spa, and resort for dogs with its own ‘pet Porsche’ for chauffeuring lucky pups.

Rebeckah Vaughan, a dog trainer and former Big Brother star, launched No More Kennels, a beautiful pet day care and overnight boarding facility in Warrington, approximately 36 minutes by car from Liverpool.

The creative dog-friendly firm has previously won awards for its one-of-a-kind hotel-style venue for dogs, which offers doggy’suites’ with ‘human size’ beds, soft furniture, décor, and even TVs, as well as various other amenities including indoor and outdoor play courts.

No More Kennels has been shortlisted for our sister site TeamDogs’ WeLoveDogs Award, in association with PocketVet, for its latest offers, which include a ‘pet Porsche’ and an air-conditioned ‘doggy taxi’ to chauffeur its canine charges.

“This business is great, the dogs are treated like royalty, and the personnel really care,” commented TeamDogs user Yes B VIP.

“Not only is the proprietor actively involved in the business, but also in a number of local charitable events.

“This company deservingly deserves to be recognized.” It’s fantastic, and the dogs agree it deserves a big Woof from us!” No More Kennels was founded in 2008 and has since grown to become the UK’s first luxury dog hotel, complete with 24-hour CCTV, monthly trips to the beach and Delamere woodland, an onsite groomer called No More Mucky Paws, and much more.

Within the previous two years, several interesting new services have been added, including a wedding chaperone service, a ‘pet Porsche,’ and a ‘doggy taxi’ service in an authentic-looking cab.

Fortunately for dog owners, despite all of these amenities, it’s significantly less expensive than premium human locations – doggy day care costs £3 per hour between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., while overnight boarding is £15 (6 p.m. to 7 a.m.) or £30 for a full day if your dog is staying for an extended period of time.

Rebeckah, 38, a canine behaviorist and groomer, chatted with TeamDogs to discover more about how No More Kennels has developed over the previous 15 years, as well as its exciting new offerings.