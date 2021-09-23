Nobody wants to rehome the two Boxer sisters who were rescued from a “desperate condition.”

Meet Theia and Polly, two dogs who were rescued from a “desperate condition” only to be ignored by all possible adopters.

The 10-year-old sisters are presently residing at Liverpool’s Joey’s Legacy Boxer Rescue, but there has been little interest in them.

“I don’t understand why there’s so little interest in these incredibly sweet older ladies,” a spokeswoman remarked. Is it because they’re getting older? Not as attractive as purebreds?”

“The senior canines were taken in as an emergency since they were previously “in a dire situation and need immediate assistance.”

Despite the fact that Theia and Polly do not need to be rehomed together, they both need loving homes because they haven’t had the finest care in recent years.

A “beautiful crossbreed” between a Boxer and a Rhodesian Ridgeback, Theia has been hailed as a “beautiful crossbreed.”

She could live with another canine and youngsters older than 15 years old. She, on the other hand, is unable to live with cats.

Polly, on the other hand, has been described as a “very nice and affectionate” girl who gets along with other dogs but not cats.

She is a mix of a Boxer and a Rhodesian Ridgeback, and she would prefer to be fostered locally in Liverpool or the North West.

Apollo, their brother, has recently found a new home, but the sisters are still in kennels, ready to begin their new lives.

Begin the process of fostering one of the sisters if you are able.