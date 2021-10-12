Nobody knows why a man was found with head injuries in a crane rental depot.

Martin Savigar was working for Ainscough Crane Hire Ltd as an HGV driver when he suffered two separate head injuries.

According to court documents, there were no witnesses to the incident, the CCTV cameras covering the area were not working, and Mr Savigar had no memory of what happened.

The injured man’s effort to sue his employers for negligence was unsuccessful, but he was given permission to appeal.

On the premise that he could not prove how his head injury occurred, a High Court judge sitting at Liverpool Civil Justice Centre dismissed his appeal yesterday.

Mr Savigar, who was wearing a hard hat, was washing a tractor unit when he was found unconscious on the floor of the depot’s wash area shortly after 11 a.m. on November 28, 2014, according to the court.

His legal team later claimed that a hook block weighing three quarters of a tonne that had been mounted to a crane near the wash area was to blame for the injuries.

The hard hat, on the other hand, had no dents, no witnesses had seen the crane move, and records revealed the crane’s engine had not been working between 9.21am and 6.27pm on that day.

A coating of dust that had collected on the hook block had not been disturbed, according to the company’s investigation.

While Judge Mr Justice Robin Knowles chastised Ainscough for failing to disclose the accident to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), there was no proof of any negligence that contributed to the disaster, and the judge accepted Ainscough’s argument that the CCTV cameras were broken.

Medical specialists said that two hits were found on Mr Savigar’s skull, consistent with his being struck by a hard, flat item.

They said the hook-block that caused the injuries was a possibility, but they couldn’t rule out a weapon assault.

Judge Knowles determined that the trial judge, Judge Jacqueline Beech, was correct in concluding that there was insufficient evidence to establish the crane had shifted.

