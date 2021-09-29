Nobody knows how the baby boy who was discovered at the Wirral golf course died.

Today was the inquest into the death of a baby boy discovered at a Wirral golf course in January.

A dog walker discovered the baby’s bones at Brackenwood golf course in Wirral on January 29, generating an outpouring of solidarity from the local community.

All attempts to track out the baby’s relatives, including a nationwide DNA search, have thus far failed.

Senior coroner Andrew Rebello said today at an inquest hearing conducted at Gerald Majella Courthouse in Kirkdale that after lengthy examinations by two pathologists, the medical cause of death could not be determined.

Merseyside Police got a call shortly before 4.30pm on January 29 that a child’s remains had been discovered at the course, which is located on Bracken Lane in Bebington, according to the inquest, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

“The police distributed news releases and posters in the area, but sadly no one has come forward,” said senior coroner Mr Rebello.

Mr Rebello said the baby’s body was suspected to have been dumped at the golf course between December and January 18 or 19, when a groundskeeper remembered seeing a bag on the ground.

The inquest also heard that DNA testing on the youngster had shown nothing about his identification, and that hospitals had been contacted.

Mr Rebello claimed the infant’s bones had been released for a funeral in Wirral, adding, “In case a relative comes forward in the future, the baby was buried rather than incinerated.”

In May, a private funeral was held at Landican Cemetery in Wirral, with the public being asked not to attend.

He stated that it was unclear whether the infant was born alive or dead.

“Hopefully, any publicity from the inquest will lead to relatives of this infant coming forward,” Mr Rebello added.

The finale was left open.