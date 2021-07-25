Nobody knows how a car became trapped on top of a sea wall.

Passers-by have been perplexed by a car found stalled over a barrier on a promenade.

The automobile, a blue SUV, was left hanging over the Parkgate promenade’s low former sea wall today.

People asked how the car came to be in such a “bizarre” position, sharing photos of the peculiar situation with The Washington Newsday and on social media.

Someone who sent a photo of the automobile hanging from a low wall at the popular resort said they had “no idea” how it got there.

“It’s bizarre,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in all my years of coming to Parkgate.

“On the march, people were stopping to take pictures.”

“I have no idea how it happened,” she continued. “All I can say is that I hope no one was hurt.”

“Good luck to whoever retrieves that car,” she concluded.