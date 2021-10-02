Nobody has done more “for religion itself” than Donald Trump, according to him.

Former President Donald Trump praised himself for his service to religious communities in the United States throughout his presidency.

During a phone conversation with Devin Scillian on the show Flashpoint, he remarked, “Nobody has done more for Christianity or evangelicals—or for religion itself—than I have, [performing]so many various things.”

Trump mentioned “getting rid of” the Johnson Amendment, which he described as a “very awful item and extremely costly” piece of legislation. The measure, which he weakened, prohibits organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates and is part of the US tax system.

Last night, Donald Trump appeared on the religious-right program “Flashpoint,” boasting that “nobody has done more for Christianity, evangelicals, or religious itself” than him. pic.twitter.com/m3XHgcsb3V

1 October 2021 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch)

“But Israel is a very significant part, therefore nobody has done what I’ve done and I’m very glad to do it,” he said, adding that he receives more recognition for what he has done for the evangelical community than for what he has done for the Jewish community in America.

Trump also said that President Joe Biden’s administration “cheated a lot on what they actually believe of organized religions and Christianity,” according to Trump.

He added on the show last Sunday, “I predicted Biden was going to be horrible; he’s turned out to be far worse than anyone ever expected.”

Evangelical Christians have been a vital source of support for Trump since his 2016 presidential campaign, and they could play a key role again if he runs in 2024, which he has strongly hinted he will do despite surveys indicating his popularity is falling.

According to recent Republican polls, Trump’s popularity is dwindling inside his own party. For the 2024 election, a survey released Wednesday by Republican pollster Carter Wrenn showed him tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s popularity among Republican voters fell to 26.2 percent in September, down from 46 percent in July, according to a poll done on behalf of Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton’s super PAC.

In a statement, Bolton added, “These results will undoubtedly come as a shock to Donald Trump.” “It’s apparent that Americans are dissatisfied with our decision to leave Afghanistan after 20 years. Voters were astute enough to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.