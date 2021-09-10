‘Nobody cares,’ Jurgen Klopp said after Liverpool’s sanctions from the Brazilian Football Association.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes they would be unfairly penalised if Alisson Becker and Fabinho are unavailable for Sunday’s match against Leeds United.

But, as the club versus nation fight with Brazil continues, he concedes the Reds will have little choice but to accept the eventual verdict.

Both Alisson and Fabinho are currently ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League match at Elland Road after the Brazil FA requested FIFA to impose a five-day suspension on the players after Liverpool refused to release them for international duty earlier this month.

Roberto Firmino has received the same punishment, although he will be out this weekend owing to a hamstring injury.

The Reds joined a number of Premier League clubs in preventing their Brazilian players from traveling due to coronavirus quarantine restrictions, which would have required them to stay in a quarantine hotel for ten days upon their return from South America. Leeds are set to be without Raphinha on Sunday.

Liverpool are insistent that the players should be available, despite the fact that the necessary authorities are still in talks to reach an agreement.

And Klopp has expressed his dissatisfaction with the ambiguity surrounding the matter.

“I can say what I know: I don’t know right now,” the Reds manager remarked. “We’ll see what happens; there are meetings going on.”

“We are all aware that we are in the midst of a pandemic, which is terrible in many aspects of life, including football.

“We have a few more games to play than we normally do on the international stage. We had a summer break during which someone unexpectedly organized a Copa America, where they might have played the games, for example, without having to play a Copa America the previous year.

“However, people make these kinds of decisions without consulting us. Okay, no one cares, that’s the way things are.

“Then, a week or ten days before the international break, we get told, ‘Okay, we’ll play three games now, with the final game on Thursday night.’ Actually,.” “The summary comes to an end.”