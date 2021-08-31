Nobody believes Lee Mack and his wife met before he became famous because she is so stunning.

Lee Mack has become one of the country’s most well-known comedians and presenters, thanks to his appearances on panel shows and his own comedy.

The 52-year-old has a stunning wife, but claims that no one believes they met before he became famous.

According to Mirror Online, the Not Going Out star has to deal with people who believe his other half Tara was drawn to him because of his celebrity and riches rather than his personality.

Lee revealed that a sister of a fellow comic asked whether he had to do something heroic to save her life in order to persuade her to go out with him.

Roisin Conaty’s sister, Roisin Conaty, 41, had revealed that she thought they met as Lee’s celebrity grew, but Lee explained that he’d known Tara since his undergraduate days.

“We talked with Roisin Conaty the other day,” Lee remarked on a podcast.

“When her sister met Tara, she told her, ‘I presume you two have been dating since you became a comic and made some money.’

“And I responded, ‘No, no, we met at university before I was ever a comedian.’

“And she was perplexed as to why this woman was accompanying me.

“Do you recall what she said?” ‘Did you somehow save her life?’

“I felt that was an extraordinarily big comment to make after only meeting someone for five minutes.”

In 2005, one year after the birth of their first child, Arlo, the couple married in a private ceremony. Following that, Lee and Tara welcomed their second son, Louie, before welcoming their youngest, Mollie.

Lee rose to prominence after winning the 1995 Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s So You Think You’re Funny competition.

The comedian, whose full name is Lee Gordon McKillop, was born and raised in Southport. He first debuted on our screens in the early 2000s, and his career has since gone from strength to strength.

He is best known for anchoring the Sky One show Duck Quacks Don’t Echo and serving as a team leader on the BBC comedy panel show Would I Lie To You? He also wrote and starred in the sitcom Not Going Out.