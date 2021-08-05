Noah, seven, believes it is unfair that his mother died, and he is gathering funds to assist others.

A seven-year-old boy whose mother died of an inoperable brain tumor has expressed his grief, saying, “It’s not fair mama died.”

Briar Butler, Noah Griffiths’ ‘lovely’ mother, died after suffering from a ‘germ in her mind,’ leaving him distraught.

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type 4 brain tumor, and died in August of last year at the age of 32.

Glioblastoma is a malignancy that affects the brain and spinal cord, and it affects about 2,000 people each year.

She was diagnosed with cancer in June 2018 and claimed she was determined to spend as much time as possible with her young son because she was afraid he would forget about her.

And now the youngster has learnt to ride a bike so that he can participate in a 274-mile cycle in her honor to raise money for research into brain tumor cures.

The schoolboy expressed his desire for his “angel” mother to watch him ride for her.

“My mummy was beautiful,” Noah, from Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, said. She had golden hair because she wanted to be an angel, and now she stands there watching me ride for her.

“I think about her every day. I still loved her even when she screamed because of the germ in her head.

“It’s not right that Mummy died. I’m sorry, but I ride my bike to aid other children’s families who, like my mummy, become ill.”

Briar, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, was informed the tumor was caused by a congenital abnormality that had gone unnoticed by doctors.

Doctors believe her “unstable behavior” was a consequence of the tumor after she was diagnosed.

After police carried out a welfare check at her flat and transported her to Westmorland General Hospital, they discovered the malignant tumor.

She was blue-lighted to Preston Royal Hospital in Lancashire when a CT scan revealed a “mass,” and she was on the verge of dying when the severity of her condition was established.

Noah’s legal guardian, Beverley Shirreffss, 57, said learning of the diagnosis was “shattering and life-changing.”

