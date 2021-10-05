No Time To Die maintains its impressive box office start.

No Time To Die’s great start at the box office continued this weekend, grossing more over £25 million in the UK and Ireland.

According to producers, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond had the greatest three-day domestic opening in the franchise’s 60-year history, and the sixth largest ever.

After only four days, No Time To Die has become the greatest film release of the pandemic in the UK and Ireland, according to Universal Pictures.

And the film, which also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas, has had similar international success.

According to the distributor, it made 121 million dollars (£89 million) in 54 markets.

That makes it the first picture from a major Hollywood studio to break the $100 million milestone without include China in its first release markets.

No Time To Die was more successful in the UK and Ireland than Craig’s previous Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, with a total of £25.8 million.

Spectre (2015) grossed over $880 million (£646 million) worldwide, whereas Skyfall (2012) grossed over $1 billion (£735 million).

No Time To Die, which cost £258 million to create and advertise, will be released in North America on Friday, according to Variety magazine.

Its triumph provides a much-needed boost to the film industry, which has been severely impacted by the pandemic.