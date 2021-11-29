No, there is no gag order in the Ghislaine Maxwell case.

As the long-awaited sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell gets underway in the United States District Court in Manhattan on Monday, multiple social media articles have gone viral claiming that members of the press have been prevented from entering the courtroom.

“BREAKING: ‘Judge In Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Issues Media-Wide Gag Order: All Press & Spectators Barred From Courtroom.’ We know who they’re shielding and we can’t let it!” one tweet from UFC fighter Tim Kennedy said.

Others have questioned why Maxwell’s trial will not be televised live, comparing her situation to that of Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who was cleared of murder charges by a jury on November 19.

“Why isn’t the Ghislaine Maxwell trial (which began today) streamed live for the entire world to see? Could it be because her trial, unlike the Rittenhouse trial, would unify the people against corruption rather than split them?” one tweet stated

“The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell began today. She’s only Jeffrey Epstein’s collaborator in a global human sex trafficking ring, and all the public gets is a sketch. Ghislaine’s trial should be the one that is broadcast live to the entire globe! “According to a Facebook post.

Despite rumors on social media, a judge has not issued a gag order, and only those inside the courthouse will be able to view the trial, according to federal guidelines. Members of the press, alleged victims, and Maxwell’s family are among those who will get access to the trial.

Cameras are prohibited in all federal trials under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53. Because it was a state trial in a Wisconsin state court, cameras were permitted in Rittenhouse’s.

According to the United States Courts website, “[E]xcept as otherwise permitted by a legislation or these regulations, the court must not permit the taking of pictures in the courtroom during judicial proceedings or the broadcasting of judicial proceedings from the courtroom.”

Access to the courtroom is guaranteed for members of the press, including sketch artists.

The judge in Maxwell’s case issued an order on November 24. This is a condensed version of the information.