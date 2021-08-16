‘No regrets,’ says a student stranded in Kabul after planning a trip to the “10 Most Dangerous Countries.”

A university student from the United Kingdom is speaking out about being trapped in Kabul, which is currently under Taliban control.

On August 13, Loughborough University physics student Miles Routledge landed in Afghanistan from Turkey. On August 19, he was supposed to leave Kabul.

Routledge, 22, believed he would be able to depart Kabul before the Taliban took control, but the terrorist group took control on August 15. Until further notice, all planes are grounded out of the city.

On Twitch, Routledge, also known as “Lord Miles” on numerous social media platforms, discussed why he chose to fly to Kabul in the first place.

Routledge explained, “I kind of thought, what’s the most exciting country I could go to that isn’t boring, in the sense that there’s some thrill in there and it’s different.” “I have no desire to see London or even Spain.”

Routledge claimed that he wanted to visit a bunch of dangerous locations throughout the world, so he compiled a list using Google.

Routledge explained, “I googled the ten most hazardous countries in the world and used that as a shopping list.” “Afghanistan was at the top of the list. I sent some messages, viewed some YouTube videos, and concluded that everything was fine. I reasoned that since the United Kingdom and the United States were still present, it must be rather safe. I thought to myself, “Goofing off in Afghanistan…sounds like fun!”

Later in the stream, Routledge described himself as a “risk-taker” who had “no regrets” about his adventures.

Routledge later updated his Facebook fans on his experience in Kabul.

He explained, “I took off more than I can chew and something went wrong, culminating in this circumstance.” “I couldn’t be persuaded otherwise, and I was well aware of the possibilities; it was a chance I took that backfired despite my confidence and jokes.”

He said, “I’m battling to stand and keep water down; I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight.” “I’ve seen far too many corpses. I only expected this to be a small charity event where I could travel around a strange nation, but I’ve lost my mind.”

Despite the concerns, Routledge booked the vacation for May 2021.