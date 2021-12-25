No one wins the £15 million Saturday Christmas Lotto draw, according to National Lottery results.

After the £15 million jackpot was not won, a lucky player won £1.1 million on Christmas Day Lotto.

42, 26, 15, 30, 59, 24, and 18 were the winning Lotto numbers, with 18 as the bonus number.

Because no one matched all six numbers, the jackpot was split among the other winners.

One player won £1,192,535 after matching five of the six numbers and the bonus ball.

113 ticketholders matched five numbers and won £4,589 apiece, while 7,246 people matched four numbers and won £201.

The draw machine Merlin and a set of seven balls were employed.

On Wednesday, a prize of around £2 million is up for grabs.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks draw, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto main draw, to win the £350,000 jackpot.

Three of the four ticket holders were correct.