No one shows up for his son’s sixth birthday party in the park, leaving his mother heartbroken.

After no one showed up for her son’s sixth birthday party, a distraught mother posted a devastating video online.

Dawners86, a TikTok user, shared her experience on the video-sharing platform, stating that she had invited 22 people to the party, which was hosted in a local park.

Despite the fact that Covid restrictions in her neighborhood had been eased and visitors were able to attend, she claimed that she organized the party outside to make it safer for everyone.

According to Mensa, there are 17 signals that your child is gifted.

She stated, ” “So we’re sitting in the park, getting ready for JJ’s birthday celebration, which started half an hour ago.

“On his birthday, he had practically no one come up. “Oh, my poor little guy.”

As the mother speaks, the camera pans to her son playing alone in the park, while she sits at a table laden with party favors, decorations, and brightly colored cupcakes.

The following is taken from the video’s captions: “No one showed up despite 22 invitations… I realize it’s a pandemic, but it’s also a park, and in my province, we’ve reopened.

“I’m sorry for the choppy footage; I’m really upset for this poor boy. He is deserving of better. He’s incredible.”

The hashtags #heartbroken and #sosad were also used by her.

The video has been seen over 3.8 million times and has over 625,000 likes since its release.

Thousands also took the time to comment and share messages for JJ.

One said: “My mamma heart just broke. I have questions, what is he into right now? Where can I send him gifts? I am dead serious.”

Another wrote: “This is why we ALWAYS show. Whatever the case may be. My girl is there with a gift and a smile.”

A third said: “PLEASE tell me you told him you accidentally got the day wrong.”

Someone proclaimed: “Bro, I don’t normally show emotions or get upset about anything but when people don’t come to kids parties it is the one thing that makes me cry.”

A different user added: “Happy birthday little man and don’t worry about those ‘friends’ they showed their true colours today. You don’t need them.”