‘No one should have to live in such a way.’ at a ‘very terrible’ care facility

After furious inspectors concluded that “no one should have to live like this,” a “totally awful” care home was placed under special measures.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) assessed Rowan Garth Nursing Home, on Lower Breck Road in Anfield, as ‘inadequate’ un all five areas inspected, including whether it was safe, well-led, effective, responsive, and caring.

Bloomcare, a division of Wellington Healthcare (Ardern), ran the institution, which at the time of the inspection in May had roughly 120 people and provided residential, dementia, and nursing care.

Despite the fact that the home had received a ‘Good’ rating at its last inspection in March 2020, concerns about safety and staffing levels had surfaced, forcing the CQC to conduct a new examination.

Following five safeguarding reports to Liverpool Council, fresh admissions at Rowan Garth were banned earlier this year, according to the ECHO.

A damning assessment released today portrayed a picture of a chaotic and mismanaged business, complete with a “lack of understanding regarding roles and duties at all levels.”

Patients were found lying in “threadbare linen,” including a dementia patient who was covered by a curtain because staff couldn’t find clean duvet covers, according to the inspection team.

A filthy duvet was also left on a chair in the corner of one resident’s room for almost an entire morning before being removed, according to the CQC.

Despite two occurrences in which senior people became trapped, the usage of bed rails was determined to be unsafe, with personnel failing to conduct risk assessments.

“During our inspection of Rowan Garth Care Home in Liverpool, we found that people were not always receiving care that matched their needs, and that people were not being treated with dignity and respect,” Hayley Moore, the CQC’s head of adult social care inspection, said.

“We discovered that systems for protecting persons from abuse, as well as investigating and acting on claims or evidence of abuse, were ineffective.

“This type of treatment is completely wrong, and no one should ever be forced to live in this manner.”

The alarming inspection report indicated that many residents were not safe at the home, and that staff lacked the requisite training in areas like medicine administration and mental health awareness. The summary comes to a close.