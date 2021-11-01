‘No one is stronger than me,’ Michael Antonio declares in front of Liverpool’s fans.

When West Ham United takes on Liverpool at the weekend, Michail Antonio believes he can outmuscle Virgil van Dijk.

The Hammers are currently in fourth place in the Premier League, and a win would move them ahead of Liverpool into second.

When Antonio is at his best, he can be a handful, and he has Van Dijk in his sights, so the Dutchman will have to be at or near his best to deal with the striker.

“Virgil,” says the speaker (is a strong centre-back). He is a formidable opponent. When speaking with Wingmen, Antonio stated, “No one should be stronger than me.”

“He (Van Dijk) is a formidable opponent. He’s up there somewhere. Fernandinho is a formidable opponent. Kurt Zouma is a formidable opponent.

“However, I’m talking about who will be stronger than me?” No one is more powerful than I am.” Van Dijk returned to Liverpool training at the start of pre-season after missing the entirety of last season due to an ACL tear, and he has been a constant presence in the Premier League this season.