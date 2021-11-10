No one ever cleans the microwave compartment, according to a woman.

A mother who posts cleaning tips on the internet has gone popular after uncovering a hidden microwave compartment that many people were unaware of.

The TikTok inventor is known for sharing cooking, cleaning, and other ‘life hacks’ on a daily basis.

Her most recent’secret cleaning hints,’ in which she showed her fans a hidden compartment found in most microwaves, has been viewed over two million times.

Mamas know best, according to @Mamasknowbest. TikTok demonstrated how to fully clean the charcoal microwave filter in a step-by-step video.

“This is your reminder to update your microwave charcoal filter,” she writes in the caption.

She stated, ” “The filter should be changed every six months. So, while I’m waiting for my new one to arrive, I’ll clean this one.” She removed the top plastic portion from her microwave in the video to see a filthy filter area.

She then took out the filter and washed it with soapy water.

She cleaned the microwave with a soapy sponge, then replaced the charcoal filter after it had soaked and was as good as new.

Many of her followers quickly commented that they had no idea about the filter and that it required to be cleaned on a regular basis.

“TikTok just keeps telling me how useless I am as an adult,” one user remarked.

“I’m weary of TikTok finding new things to clean,” another added.

“I’m almost certain my apartment management has never updated these, and I’m frightened to look,” a third stated.

“I’ve been using a microwave for 30 years and never even knew there was a filter to clean,” a fourth person said.

It should be emphasized that not all microwaves have filters, as several perplexed social media users discovered when looking for one.