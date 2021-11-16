‘No one else is being sought by authorities’ in connection with the hospital attack, as the ‘lone bomber’ idea gathers traction.

The Security Minister said today that no other suspects are being sought in connection with the blast at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, lending credence to the “lone wolf” idea.

Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, was killed when a cab he was riding in exploded in front of the main gate to the Crown Street maternity hospital just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

David Perry, the taxi’s driver, leaped from his vehicle seconds after the detonation, saving it from being consumed by flames.

According to counter-terrorism police, al-Swealmeen built an improvised explosive at an address in Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park.

Four men were arrested at a location associated to al-Swealmeen in Kensington’s Sutcliffe Street on Sunday and Monday, but were freed yesterday after proving to authorities that they were not involved in any conspiracy.

Damian Hinds, who was in Liverpool this afternoon, said there was no evidence of a “terrorist group” in the city at this time, but he wouldn’t say whether the suspected bomber was known to security authorities.

“We know that at the moment the four other people arrested are free, and there’s nobody else being sought by police,” he told The Washington Newsday from the Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service Joint Command Centre in Bootle.

“That doesn’t rule out the possibility of someone else being identified later in the investigation, but not at this time.”

“Sometimes people use the term ‘lone-wolf,’ and it conjures up a particular image of someone, which isn’t always accurate.

“But what I can tell is that there has definitely been a movement over time from people working as part of a larger organization, where their actions are directed through a hierarchy from elsewhere abroad, and where plots are often pretty complicated.”

“There’s been a shift from that to the more individual, but when I say individual, I mean people talk to people, people are on the internet, and that’s one of the reasons why it’s so important that everyone can think about whether there’s something I saw, something I know about how this attack was planned and carried out.”

