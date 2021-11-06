‘No one can deny,’ Pep Guardiola says following Manchester City’s derby victory.

After handily defeating Manchester United in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola said that Liverpool remains Manchester City’s ‘toughest opponent.’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United team has now been thrashed by their two closest rivals in back-to-back league meetings at Old Trafford.

Liverpool’s and City’s dominant victories were markedly different in style, with Jurgen Klopp’s side going all out in the first half to lead by four goals on their way to a 5-0 success, while the Sky Blues took a more measured approach in their 2-0 victory.

In today’s triumph, City completed a total of 753 passes, the most by any club in a Premier League game versus United since data was first gathered in the 2003/04 season.

When speaking ahead of today’s match, Guardiola stated that his team could not match Liverpool’s performance at Old Trafford, yet their performance was just as emphatic as the Reds’ ruthless display a fortnight ago.

Following City’s derby victory, Guardiola remarked of Liverpool’s and Jurgen Klopp’s approaches: “I know my admiration for Liverpool and Jurgen’s work.” It’s the most difficult foe. After six or seven years, they’re still there.

“They battled a little bit in the initial seasons to get the team there, but they settled in and purchased the exact players they needed.”

“Liverpool is there, but because I am from Catalonia and he [Klopp] is from Germany, we play in a different way.” Perhaps we have a different mindset as coaches.

“In recent years, both Liverpool and City dominated the Premier League. It makes no difference where we are or where we play; we go there to play our game. The players take care of the rest after the quality.

“Liverpool uses [Roberto] Firmino as a false nine, and we use Bernardo [Silva].” The difference is that Liverpool’s wingers play more centrally, whilst our wingers play wide. “No one can refute it.” “The summary comes to an end.”