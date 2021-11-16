No new evidence of cause has been found by researchers who investigated the 1994 shipwreck that killed 852 people.

According to the Associated Press, an inquiry into a Swedish-Estonian ferry that sank in the Baltic Sea 27 years ago brought up no fresh information that would contradict the official investigative findings.

On September 28, 1994, the M/S Estonia sank while sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm, killing 852 people. Only 137 people made it out alive.

The ferry’s bow-door locks failed in a storm, according to an official joint investigation performed by Estonia, Sweden, and Finland in 1997. The bow door separated from the vessel due to the locks breaking, which released the ramp to the vehicle deck, flooding the decks. The yacht sank only 30 minutes after the initial distress call, according to the Associated Press.

Following evidence that the boat had a hole in it, several people urged for a new investigation.

According to Rene Arikas, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau, preliminary results of an underwater robot dive in July revealed a 22-meter-long and four-meter-high hole in the boat.

The hole, according to Jonas Backstrand, deputy director general of Sweden’s Accident Investigation Board, could be caused by the rockiness of the bottom, which researchers were not expecting.

According to Arikas, there is no cause to dispute the 1997 results at this time.

According to him, the wreck is sitting on a slope on the seabed, and its original position has moved over time as the seabed has changed, making the hole and other damage more obvious.

Despite this, Arikas emphasized that researchers have no evidence that the official story on the sinking is wrong at this time.

New underwater surveys will be conducted in March and April, when visibility is expected to be the best, according to Arikas.

Researchers were shocked to find the seafloor to be stony, according to Backstrand, and this could be the cause of the hole.

“We don’t know how this damage [to the vessel]happened,” Backstrand said, adding that it was most likely caused when the ship hit the stony seabed. He believes that more investigation is required.

A dive was done in September by a separate, privately sponsored expedition commissioned by relatives of the M/S Estonia victims. The preliminary findings of that dive are scheduled to be released early next year.

