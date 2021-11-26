‘No money spared’ £2 million pad with gym, cinema, and party room.

A five-bedroom luxury mansion with an eye-watering price tag has been described as the “ideal countryside, family residence.”

This enormous family property in Lathom, near Ormskirk, stands in three acres of lush private gardens, hidden behind stone walls, a security gate, and ‘high level’ CCTV.

Mainswood, which has five bedrooms, a games area, a party room, log burning stoves, and underfloor heating throughout, is on the market for little under £2 million, according to Lancs Live.

Outside, the big back garden is well landscaped, bordered by farmland and mature trees, and includes an orchard, chicken coop, greenhouse, and massive composting piles.

Three enormous ponds support a natural reed bed sewage system, as well as Indian Stone patios and walls.

During the summer, active bee hives generate honey for the house.

The big detached garage has two double mahogany doors and stairs leading to a gallery office area with excellent views over the ponds, gardens, and beyond, which is being used as a gymnasium.

The mansion was built “with no expense spared” by the current owners in 2002, according to estate agent Ian Anthony Estates.

The sweeping staircases, as well as each door, frame, and skirting, were all handcrafted in pure mahogany.

The party room has mood-controlled lighting and a Bang and Olufsen sound system that extends throughout the house, and the strong internal walls were created with insulation and soundproofing in mind.

The property is completely enclosed by woods and is located near Ormskirk Golf Club, with stunning views of West Lancashire’s hills and surrounding farms.

“Once beyond the sturdy wooden security gate, the sweeping driveway offers a sight of this huge property with planted woodland gardens either side and beyond,” according to the advertisement.

“The landscaped gardens, which comprise lawns, mature trees and shrubs, a patio, and three feature ponds to the rear of the home, are particularly lovely.”

“There’s also a spacious detached garage with an excellent upstairs gallery room (and additional office space) with spectacular views of the.”

