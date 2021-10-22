No members of the Prop Masters’ Union were on set when Alec Baldwin fired the fatal shot, according to the union.

According to union covering prop masters, Alec Baldwin’s prop gun carried a “live single bullet” during the mishap that killed a cameraman and injured the film’s director on Thursday. None of the union’s members were on set at the time of the event, according to the union.

The incident was described as a “accidental weapons discharge” in an email addressed to members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44, according to Indie Wire.

Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography for the Western picture Rust, was killed in the accident, while writer/director Joel Souza was taken to the hospital and eventually released.

“The primary actor accidentally shot a live single round on set, striking both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza,” according to an email from IATSE union Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc. “The Props, Set Decoration, Special Effects, and Construction Departments were all staffed by New Mexico crew workers, according to Local 44. On the call sheet, there were no members of Local 44.” The film’s production has been halted. The incident is currently being investigated by Santa Fe police enforcement, but no charges have been filed. Investigators questioned Baldwin before releasing him.