No charges will be filed against the officer who killed a man after intervening to stop a cop killer.

When Ronald Troyke shot and murdered police officer Gordon Beesley in a shopping center about seven miles northwest of Denver in late September, Johnny Hurley was in a store.

Hurley then came out and shot Troyke with a revolver, according to authorities. Hurley snatched Troyke’s AR-style weapon from the ground, where he was dressed entirely in black.

However, during the subsequent response, police shot and killed Hurley, whom they mistook for a second active gunman at the moment. According to a prosecutor, the cop who shot Hurley will not face criminal charges.

According to the Associated Press, an inquiry by outside authorities determined that the gunshot was an accident. Following the death of officer Gordon Beasley, the prosecutor, like police before her, praised Hurley’s conduct.

At a press conference, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King remarked, “He acted to defend others, and we will remember him for his selflessness.”

Troyke allegedly left a note stating that he intended to kill as many police officers as possible, according to authorities.

Hurley’s mother was aware of the potential fallout if the cop who killed her son was not charged. She also requested that any rage be put to good use.

“I would suggest that instead of acting on your rage, you channel it towards being the change you want to see in the world. Participate in important discussions that may influence how we all move ahead together “Kathleen Boleyn’s lawyers published a statement on her behalf.

According to the inquiry, Hurley was shot by one of three officers in a nearby police substation office who heard many rounds of gunfire and first spotted a man clad all in black with an AR-style rifle, King said at a press conference announcing her decision. None of them knew Beesley, a beloved school resource officer with 19 years on the force, had been shot or that Hurley had intervened. According to King, the cop who shot Hurley, who was wearing a red shirt and clutching Troyke’s rifle, thought he was a second mass shooter and only had a few seconds to stop him from hurting others.

