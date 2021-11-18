No charges will be brought against an elderly driver who believes he hit a deer instead of killing a woman.

According to the Associated Press, an 82-year-old driver in western Michigan who thought he hit and killed a deer but really murdered a lady will not face prosecution for fleeing the scene.

Page Stokes, 32, was hit while crossing the street late at night to get to a business. Her body was discovered the next morning.

To report the collision, the man dialed 911.

“I collided with a deer.” (It) darted out in front of my vehicle… According to the call acquired by WOOD-TV, the man stated, “I’ll go back there and then move him out of the road… since I left him there, you know.”

The motorist returned to Kentwood to pick up a dead deer and load it into the trunk of his Lincoln MKZ. Later, he drove his automobile to the repair shop, passing by the accident scene, where cops were present.

The automobile was discovered with a deer in the trunk at a repair shop. According to WOOD-TV, the officer stated that the deer did not appear to be large enough to inflict the vehicle’s damage, which included a crumpled front passenger side bumper and a partially cracked glass.

“The deer was relatively little, only 46 pounds, with only a small amount of blood pouring from its nose and ears. It was already swollen and smelt terrible, indicating that it had been dead for a few days, according to the report.

The automobile had Stoke’s DNA on it.

“It almost seems too strange to be true, but it appears to be real,” Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker told WOOD-TV.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“He’s an elderly gentleman, over 80 years old, and there’s nothing in his record that leads us to believe he’s some sort of criminal mastermind,” Becker added.

In September 2020, the incident occurred in a Grand Rapids suburb.

“We have to demonstrate he left the scene knowing, or at least having a very decent understanding,” Becker said, “that he hit a person, not a deer.” “Unfortunately, all the evidence suggests he honestly believed he’d struck a deer.” The couple refused to speak to the television station.

Stokes’ family is considering suing the driver in civil court.

“Page was a caring person. This is a condensed version of the information.