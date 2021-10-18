No, a theater company had not banned the word “spooky” because it was racist.

Following rumors that workers had stopped using the word “spooky” due to fears that it was racist, a theater company in the United Kingdom has denied it has banned it.

The National Theatre of Scotland (NTS) has rejected accusations that it had restricted the word, following extensive reporting in the British media ahead of Halloween.

According to multiple media, the state-funded arts organization eliminated the word “spooky” after it was identified as a racist slur.

“Contrary to recent newspaper allegations, the National Theatre of Scotland has not banned the word’spooky’ from being used on the business website or marketing materials,” an NTS representative told The Washington Newsday on Monday.

“However, as part of NTS’ resolve to becoming an anti-racist organization, the company will now always question language choices on all documents to ensure that unsuitable language or words with historically oppressive overtones do not offend or damage anyone.”

The word “spooky” is defined as “related to, resembling, or implying spooks” by Merriam-Webster.

Further definitions of the term “spook” include “ghost, specter,” and “an undercover agent: spy.”

During World War II, however, term took on a new meaning when white American soldiers began to refer to their Black counterparts as “spooks.”

The Tuskegee Institute’s pilots were dubbed “Spookwaffe,” a pun on the German term “waffe,” which means weapon or gun, and was called after the first Black military aviators in the US Army Air Corps. During World War II, the Luftwaffe was the German army’s (Wehrmacht) aviation branch.

When the airmen returned to the base with the term, white Americans began to refer to black people as “spooks.”

As a result, the word became a racial slur directed at Black people, and it became disparaging.

The NTS, which is financed by the Scottish government, has fought to become anti-racist and monitors language used in its productions and advertising materials.

Following the Black Lives Matter protest movement, the NTS took a number of initiatives to address and foster diversity within the organization.

The corporation said in September 2020 that it has hired a “professional anti-racist consultant” to handle complaints and concerns about prior race issues as well as “anything that comes up in the future.”

