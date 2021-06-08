No. 10 is now being linked to England bowler Ollie Robinson’s suspension for racist and sexist remarks.

Boris Johnson, Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, and a bevy of Tory MPs have criticised English cricket’s governing body for taking action against pace bowler Ollie Robinson for racist and misogynistic tweets he sent as a teenager.

Mr Dowden called Robinson’s punishment “over the top” and encouraged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to review it.

The Sussex seamer made a successful Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s, collecting seven wickets and scoring a good 42 with the bat.

However, an injury overshadowed the pace bowler’s Test debut.