Nivea has unveiled its Christmas advent calendars for the year 2021.

This year, the beauty company will sell two calendars: the Nivea Ski-Lodge Advent Calendar and the Nivea Men Advent Calendar, both themed around football.

Both advent calendars were constructed with 30% recyclable materials, 100% plastic-free outer packaging, and a lot of Christmas spirit.

The exquisite £225 Liberty Advent Calendar is worth £840.

The calendars include 24 pampering gifts, ranging from full and travel-size Nivea basics to luxury beauty bonuses, ensuring that your beauty routine stays on track this Christmas.

Customers will have to act quickly to get their hands on this year’s advent calendar selections, which will be available from September 19, 2021, at Amazon, Morrisons, and Argos.

The 24 day Nivea Ski Lodge advent calendar costs £40.

It contains the following items:

NIVEA Crème Soft Shower Cream 250ml x 3 NIVEA Crème Soft Shower Cream 250ml NIVEA Crème Soft Shower Cream 250m NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes NIVEA Sensitive Day Cream SPF15 50ml NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Roll-On 25ml NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes NIVEA Sensitive Day Cream SPF15 50ml NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Roll-On 25ml NIVEA Micellair® Skin Breathe Micellar Water All-In-One Make-Up Remover Sensitive Skin 100ml NIVEA Micellair® Skin Breathe Micellar Water All-In-One Make-Up Remover Sensitive Skin NIVEA Good Morning Refreshing Face Mask for Fresh Skin Skin that is normal Irresistibly Smooth Body Lotion 75ml by NIVEA NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm NIVEA Soft Rose Caring Lip Balm NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm NIVEA Hydro Care Nourishing Face Mask to Say Goodbye to Dry Skin Skin That Is Dry NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 25ml NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 25ml NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 25ml NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 25 Blender de Beauté Eye Mask with Sponge Hair Bobbles x2 Face Cleansing Glove Shower Puff Pumice Stone Glass Nail File

The Nivea Men 24 day advent calendar is likewise £40 and includes the following items:

NIVEA MEN Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant 35ml NIVEA MEN Energy Shower Gel 50ml x3 NIVEA MEN Sensitive Post Shave Balm 30ml x2 NIVEA MEN Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Roll-On 50ml x2 NIVEA MEN Crème 30ml x2 NIVEA Original Care Anti-Perspirant Roll-On 50ml x2 NIVEA Original Care Anti-Per NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash 100ml NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Dehydrating Moisturiser 75ml NIVEA MEN Fresh Crème 30ml NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Exfoliating Face Scrub 75ml Game On Ball x2 Bottle Opener Eye Mask Pumice Stone NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Exfoliating Face Scrub 75ml NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Exfoliating Face Scrub Wooden Phone Stand with NIVEA MEN Socks

The calendar will be available for purchase on Amazon starting September 19th.