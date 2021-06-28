Nissan’s new battery plant will create tens of thousands of jobs.

According to reports, Nissan plans to build a new battery gigafactory in the North East of England, which will employ 2,000 people.

Later this week, the UK’s largest vehicle manufacturer was anticipated to confirm the news.

According to the BBC, the government is helping to fund the construction of a battery plant on Wearside, where electric vehicles are already produced.

On Monday, the manufacturer declined to comment on the reports.

“Our Sunderland facility has played a pioneering role in growing the electric vehicle market, having launched EV and battery manufacturing in the UK in 2013 for the Nissan Leaf,” a Nissan spokesman said.

“As previously said, we will continue to electrify our lineup as part of our global transition to carbon neutrality, but we have no more plans to announce at this time.”

It was unclear how many jobs would be created in Sunderland if the gigafactory was completed.

According to a BBC article, it might directly produce 2,000 new jobs and indirectly thousands more.