Nissan plans to build a new electric vehicle and a battery plant in the United Kingdom, creating more jobs.

In a major boost to the automobile industry, Nissan will develop a new electric vehicle and a massive battery plant in the United Kingdom.

A £1 billion investment will create around 1,600 jobs in Sunderland and an estimated 4,500 positions in supply companies.

A new-generation all-electric vehicle will cost more than £420 million to develop.

The government and unions representing Sunderland employees were overjoyed with the news.

This is a critical juncture in the evolution of electric vehicles.

The Nissan Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub, according to Nissan, will be a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem.

The carmaker will collaborate with Sunderland City Council and Envision AESC, a worldwide battery technology business.

Three interwoven efforts will bring together electric vehicles, renewable energy, and battery manufacture, according to Nissan, and will serve as a template for the automotive industry’s future.

“This research is part of Nissan’s pioneering efforts to achieve carbon neutrality over the entire lifecycle of our products,” said Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida.

“Not only does our entire approach encompass the development and production of electric vehicles, but it also covers the use of on-board batteries as energy storage and their reuse for secondary applications.

“Today’s announcement is the result of extensive talks among our teams, and it will significantly speed up our efforts in Europe to reach carbon neutrality. The knowledge and experience obtained as a result of today’s project will be shared globally, increasing Nissan’s global competitiveness.

“Nissan will continue to build on its electrification strengths to become a company that adds value to its customers and society.”

This is a watershed moment for Nissan, our partners, the UK, and the whole automotive sector.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Nissan’s announcement to build its new-generation all-electric vehicle in Sunderland, alongside a new gigafactory from Envision AESC, is a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly skilled workers in the North East.

"This is a watershed point in our electric vehicle, with over 30 years of history in the area.