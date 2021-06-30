Nissan is expected to unveil plans for a battery facility for automobiles.

Nissan, the Japanese automaker, is expected to announce plans to establish a massive battery factory, which will strengthen the automotive industry and create up to 2,000 new jobs.

In collaboration with Envision AESC, the Sunderland factory will boost up manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles, according to an announcement planned on Thursday.

It already has a battery factory in Sunderland that produces batteries for the Nissan Leaf.

Envision AESC is headquartered in Japan, with manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Sunderland facility is anticipated to open within the next two years, thanks to government funding.

Both in the production and in the supply chain, jobs will be created.

“Our Sunderland facility has played a pioneering role in growing the electric vehicle market, having launched EV and battery manufacturing in the UK in 2013 for the Nissan Leaf,” a Nissan spokesman said.

“As previously said, we will continue to electrify our lineup as part of our global transition to carbon neutrality, but we have no more plans to announce at this time.”