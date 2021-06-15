Nisha Katona confirms the opening date of the Cheshire Oaks Mowgli.

Nisha Katona, a TV chef and restauranteur from Liverpool, has confirmed the launch date for her new Mowgli at Cheshire Oaks.

The founder of Mowgli Street Food made the announcement on her Instagram account as the facility nears completion.

She left a 20-year career as a barrister to pursue her passion for Indian home cuisine and currently owns 11 restaurants in the UK, including locations in Manchester, Birmingham, Oxford, Sheffield, Edinburgh, and Cardiff.

Nisha Katona, the owner of Mowgli, says she owes her success to the people of Liverpool.

Nisha told the ECHO earlier this year that she hopes to establish restaurants in Cheshire Oaks and Bristol this year, as well as Mowgli Edinburgh in early 2022.

The 49-year-old built her flagship restaurant on Bold Street in Liverpool six years ago, and she credits the city with giving her the opportunity to flourish, encouraging other restaurateurs to do the same.

Nisha shared a photo of the Cheshire Oaks restaurant’s finishing touches. “The Cheshire Oaks Mowgli trees go in, which indicates we’re nearing the end of the construction,” the caption stated. Trying to open on June 29 unless a tiny wheel comes off, which can happen… But by July 1st, I’m thinking we’ll be delivering Chat bombs to Cheshire!”

Instagram

Nisha tweeted a sneak peek of the swing seating at Cheshire Oaks restaurant last week, stating, “Every detail is vital because I need you to be comfortable when you’re there.” As a result, we all take turns sitting in the seats to determine what needs to be changed. We found out that the ropes needed to be exactly 520 cm apart using my spouse as a guide. This is the kind of attention to detail that I adore!”