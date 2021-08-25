Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album’s baby sues the band for child pornography, alleging “commercial sex acts.”

According to court filings, the man who was depicted as a baby on the cover of Nirvana’s million-selling “Nevermind” album from 1991 has sued the band for using his image.

Spencer Elden, now 30, claims that former members of the grunge-rock trio, various record companies, art directors, and others broke federal criminal child pornography laws by using a naked photo of him when he was still a baby, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to KCAL 9.

According to a report in The New York Post, the L.A.-based artist, who was 4 months old when the cover for Nirvana’s sophomore album was shot in a Pasadena aquatic center in 1990, said that having his naked body revealed on the triple-diamond selling album caused him “lifelong damage.”

“Extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations, interference with his normal development and educational progress, lifelong loss of income earning capacity, loss of past and future wages, past and future medical and psychological treatment expenses, loss of enjoyment of life, and other losses are among the permanent harms he has proximately suffered.

Elden alleged that neither he nor his guardians ever agreed to the $200 for a 15-second naked photograph.

Elden also claimed that his parents never signed a release allowing the images to be used and that he was never compensated for their use.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants “knew made, possessed, and advertised commercial child pornography featuring Spencer, and they knowingly received value in exchange.”

Despite this information, the defendants failed to take reasonable actions to protect Spencer and prevent his widespread sexual exploitation and image trafficking, according to the complaint.

Elden also alleged that the band broke their agreement to hide his genitals on the album cover and that he was compelled to engage in “commercial sex practices.”

“[The defendants] used child pornography depicting Spencer as an essential element of a record promotion scheme commonly used in the music industry to gain attention, wherein album covers posed children in a sexually provocative manner to gain notoriety, drive sales, garner media attention, and critical reviews,” according to the lawsuit.

Elden’s identity and legal name are “forever linked” to the alleged commercial sexual exploitation, according to the complaint.

According to reports, the lawsuit is seeking either $150,000 or an undetermined amount from each of the 17 defendants. Brief News from Washington Newsday.