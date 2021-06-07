Nines, a rapper, has been charged with narcotics offenses.

Four drug offenses have been filed against rapper Nines.

The musician, whose real name is Courtney Freckleton, was arrested on Thursday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

Jason Thompson, 35, of Forham Road, Barnet, north London, was charged alongside the 31-year-old.

The two have been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine, cannabis, and a controlled Class B narcotic.

They’ve also been accused of attempting to hide, disguise, convert, transfer, or remove illegal goods.

Nines topped the UK album chart with Crabs In A Bucket last year.

The album was the third from the London rapper.