Nine out of ten parents believe their children are lacking in domestic skills, such as ironing and vacuuming.

According to new research, nine out of ten parents believe their kids lack domestic skills, with bed making, ironing, and cleaning among the activities they struggle with.

According to a survey of 1,000 parents with children aged 13 to 19, 29% of children can’t make a bed, 41% can’t iron a shirt, and 38% can’t clean a toilet.

Nearly a third (31%) can’t properly fold sheets or clothes, a fifth (18%) leaves filthy dishes in their bedroom, and a quarter (23%) can’t figure out how to use a vacuum cleaner.

A quarter of people (26%) never clean their bathrooms, and 19% never take out their trash.

The research was carried out by Premier Inn, which has launched its Life Skills Academy to help teens – many of whom are leaving home for the first time this autumn to go to university – get to grips with housework and life skills such as bed-making.

Bradley and Lewis Fox, 19, are university students who were offered a crash training in housekeeping by Premier Inn after revealing to their mother that their domestic skills were lacking.

“Both the twins are widely known for being quite dirty and pretty worthless when it comes to cleaning, ironing, and making a bed properly,” said Kim, 55, from Rochester, Kent.

“When I picked Bradley up at the end of the year, I noticed that after being at university for several months, he hadn’t changed his bedding once.

“This class was a great approach to get them started on developing some valuable life skills that will benefit them not only in university but also in the future.

“It only took the housekeeping a few hours to get them to listen to me after 19 years.”

The survey also indicated that it isn’t simply children that lack domestic skills.

Over two-thirds (67%) of parents asked by OnePoll stated that they still lack certain basic household skills.

Seven out of ten (71%) said they’re surprised they grew up to be relatively competent, considering how little they knew as an adolescent.

And 60% believe they lacked important life skills when they left home.

In addition to delivering services online. “The summary has come to an end.”