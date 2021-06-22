Nine Catalan separatists are partially pardoned by the Spanish government.

The Spanish Cabinet has granted amnesty to nine imprisoned instigators of Catalonia’s 2017 separatist effort, a move Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claims is necessary for reconciliation.

In a nationally televised interview, Mr Sanchez said, “The administration has taken the choice because it is the right option for Catalonia and the best one for Spain.”

“We hope to usher in a new era of discourse and to forge new connections.”

After serving three-and-a-half years in prison, former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras and his collaborators will be released. Junqueras received the harshest punishment of 13 years in prison for sedition and misappropriation of public funds in 2019.

The other eight were former members of the Catalan government’s Cabinet, the former Speaker of the Catalan Parliament, and two leaders of separatist civil society organizations, all of whom were sentenced to nine to twelve years in prison.

The pardons commuted their remaining jail sentences while maintaining their ineligibility to pursue public office.

The pardons could be rescinded if the recipients try to lead another secession attempt, according to the authorities.

“These pardons are not contingent on their receivers abandoning their beliefs, and we do not expect them to,” Mr Sanchez said.

“However, these people were never imprisoned for their beliefs; rather, they were imprisoned for violating the laws of our democracy.”

The plan has been opposed by Spain’s right wing as well as many on the left, making Mr Sanchez’s political gamble a risky one.

However, in order to enact new budgets and key regulations, his minority left-wing government needs the backing of Catalan parliamentarians. And the prime minister has argued that prior conservative administrations’ tough stance and passivity did not resolve the escalating crisis.

"We get nine people out of prison with this deed, but we symbolically bring millions and millions of people to coexistence," stated the prime minister.