Nine Catalan leaders have been pardoned and are now free.

On Wednesday, nine Catalan separatists who had been pardoned by the Spanish government stepped out of prison to the delight of their supporters.

The men have completed their terms for organizing a bid to establish Catalonia an independent republic four years ago.

Although fervent local support for the pardoned separatists indicated that the problem would not go away anytime soon, Spain’s Cabinet pardoned them on Tuesday in the hope of starting what Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a “much-needed reconciliation” in the country’s restive north-eastern region.

Soon after midday, former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, five other Cabinet members, the former speaker of the regional parliament, and two pro-independence activists were released. They’d been in prison for three and a half to four years.

On Wednesday, the government decree pardoning them was published in Spain’s official gazette.

Hundreds of joyful, applauding fans and family had gathered in the rain to greet the liberated rebels.

The men, who were released in a group, held a little banner that read “Freedom Catalonia” in English, as well as a Catalan flag. They used the Catalan language to address their followers.

In a combative statement, Mr Junqueras warned supporters, “We are conscious that nothing has ended today with our release from prison.”

“Prison does not terrify us; rather, it confirms our beliefs.”

Pere Aragones, the Catalan regional president, and Laura Borras, the Catalan parliament’s speaker, were both imprisoned in exchange for the separatists’ release.

The pardon lifted the remaining sentences of nine to thirteen years in prison for sedition and misappropriation of public funds in connection with a 2017 banned referendum and a short-lived Catalan independence declaration.

Separatists will not be permitted to occupy public office until their sentences are completed, and they may be sent back to prison if they disobey Spanish law again, according to the decree.

Despite polls showing that many people in Spain were against the pardons, Mr Sanchez has defended them, arguing that they are popular in Catalonia and that freeing the separatists will be a fresh start for relations between central and regional authorities.

The political squabbles were heating up. (This is a brief piece.)