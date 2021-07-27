Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Zutons, and others will perform at a massive waterfront festival this summer.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC, two legendary musicians, have announced their comeback to Liverpool.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will take over the Pier Head as part of the four-day celebration ‘On the Waterfront,’ in their biggest Liverpool show to date.

Cream Classical with Kaleidoscope Orchestra and Camelphat will also perform as headliners during the festival.

After more than a year of lockdown restrictions, the ‘On the Waterfront’ series aims to commemorate the historic comeback of live music.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be joined at the event by Liverpool veterans and Brit Award nominees The Zutons, as well as double platinum and MOBO award-winning singer songwriter Rebecca Ferguson.

The Zutons just revealed that they will collaborate with Nile Rodgers to produce their first album in nearly a decade, so fans can expect an electrifying homecoming show containing some of their best singles, such as ‘Valerie’ and ‘Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love,’ to name a few.

The Zutons’ frontman, Dave McCabe, remarked, “We can’t wait to do a show, especially with Nile Rodgers.” He’s been a big part of my life’s soundtrack.

“It’ll be amazing to meet him in person before we start working on our next record with him in September, which I’m quite enthusiastic about. It will also be my partner’s first day out since giving birth to our newborn boy, so it will be a celebration of many things!

“The first song I ever learnt to play on guitar was ‘A Day In The Life’ by the Beatles, so returning to Liverpool is always very significant to me,” Nile Rodgers continued. It’s much more special to return to Liverpool after spending the previous 18 months away. We’re looking forward to having a good time with all of you.”

On Thursday, September 16, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Zutons, and Rebecca Furguson will play at ‘On the Waterfront.’

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 30, with regular admission tickets going on sale at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase in the general public.