Nile Rodgers and CHIC, among the best-dressed music fans, deliver disco to Liverpool’s Pier Head.

The ‘On the Waterfront’ concert by Nile Rodgers and CHIC drew tens of thousands of people to Liverpool’s Pier Head tonight.

The Zutons, Rebecca Ferguson, and Andy Mac performed ahead of a headline show by American music superstar Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

People were dressed to impress for the start of the four-day waterfront celebration, which began with blue skies before nightfall.

For comfort and style, several concertgoers wore cut-off shorts with trainers or ankle boots. Others wore colorful flares, high rise shorts, and plenty of neon and sparkle to express CHIC’s disco and soul vibes.

Nile Rodgers’ Best Dressed and CHIC at Liverpool’s Pier Head

The chart-topping successes of Nile Rodgers include “Le Freak,” “Everybody Dance,” and “I Want Your Love.” He’s performed in Liverpool with CHIC on multiple occasions in recent years, including gigs at the M&S Bank Arena and LIMF in 2019. A concert scheduled for this summer at Aintree has been rescheduled until June 10, 2022.

The On the Waterfront festival continues tomorrow night with a sold-out homecoming performance by Camelphat, followed by Cream Classical on Saturday, and Cream Classical Ibiza on Sunday.

If you’re planning on attending, read our whole guide to the event here and check the four-day weather forecast here.