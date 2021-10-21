Nikolas Cruz’s apology is described by Parkland victim’s father as “just a little bit of theater.”

Family members of the Parkland school shooting victims have showed no sympathy for the gunman.

Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, killing 17 people and injuring another 17. The shooting is the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

14 high school pupils and three members of the teaching staff were among the victims.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder on Wednesday, saying he was “extremely sorry for what I did” in a statement to the court.

“Every day, I have to deal with it. And that if I were given another chance, I would do everything I could to help others “Cruz went on.

Cruz is currently awaiting his sentencing, which is expected to take place in January. He will be condemned to life in jail without the possibility of release, but he could potentially be sentenced to death, depending on the verdict of the jury.

After the courtroom was adjourned, however, some of the victims’ parents and family members stated that they did not believe Cruz’s apologies.

Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was killed in the tragedy, told CNN that Cruz’s statements were “just an act.”

“To tell you the truth, it’s completely ludicrous,” Montalto stated. “He shouldn’t have murdered Gina and 16 other people that day if he wanted to apologize. We witnessed a cold, calculated criminal confess to the murders of my lovely daughter Gina and 16 others. He also acknowledged to attempting to murder 17 other individuals. He’s certainly a dangerous individual.” “This is all just a little bit of theater,” Montalto continued, “and it allows the defense to focus on seeking to save his life in the penalty phase of the trial.”

Tom Hoyer, whose 15-year-old son Luke was also killed in the shooting, was another family member who spoke up. According to CBS Miami, Hoyer believes that life in prison is insufficient and that Cruz should be executed, saying that he “deserves no mercy.” “We want him to perish. We’d like him to be forgotten.” Hoyer went on.

“We want him dead,” said the group. We don’t want him to be remembered.” -Tom Hoyer on what Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz should face next.

Hoyer. This is a condensed version of the information.